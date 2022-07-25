Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 60.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 640,908 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 998,876 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $9,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBAN. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $361,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 18,044 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,840 shares during the period. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Stephen D. Steinour purchased 14,234 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.98 per share, with a total value of $198,991.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 627,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,913.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King purchased 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.78 per share, for a total transaction of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,327 shares of company stock valued at $657,985. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $13.02 on Monday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $11.67 and a 52-week high of $17.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 55.36%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HBAN shares. Wolfe Research cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

