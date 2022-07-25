Hydra (HYDRA) Trading 16.7% Higher This Week

Hydra (HYDRA) traded down 1.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Hydra has a total market cap of $26.92 million and $153,587.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydra coin can now be bought for about $3.13 or 0.00014149 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hydra has traded up 16.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004524 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001570 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00017001 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031832 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 19,761,889 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain.

Hydra Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hydra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

