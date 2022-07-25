Hydro (HYDRO) Hits Market Cap of $293,291.58

Hydro (HYDRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 25th. Hydro has a market capitalization of $293,291.58 and $4,127.00 worth of Hydro was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hydro coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0036 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hydro has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004754 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,072.39 or 1.00089832 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006733 BTC.
- Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004746 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003645 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.
Hydro Profile
HYDRO is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. Hydro’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 82,545,513 coins. The Reddit community for Hydro is /r/ProjectHydro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hydro’s official Twitter account is @hydrogenapi and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Hydro is medium.com/@hydrogenapi. The official website for Hydro is www.hydrogenplatform.com/hydro.
Buying and Selling Hydro
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hydro should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hydro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
