ICHI Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $490,726.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00022594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031823 BTC.
ICHI Profile
ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,138 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.
ICHI Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICHI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.