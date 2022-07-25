ICHI Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.80 Million (ICHI)

ICHI (ICHI) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, ICHI has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. ICHI has a market capitalization of $23.80 million and $490,726.00 worth of ICHI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ICHI coin can now be bought for approximately $4.76 or 0.00022594 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002193 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00017482 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031823 BTC.

ICHI Profile

ICHI’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,995,138 coins. ICHI’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm.

