Ideaology Reaches Market Cap of $468,404.33 (IDEA)

Ideaology (IDEA) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. Ideaology has a total market cap of $468,404.33 and $315,233.00 worth of Ideaology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ideaology coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ideaology has traded down 7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004740 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,111.78 or 1.00007816 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00006698 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00003612 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Ideaology Profile

Ideaology (CRYPTO:IDEA) is a coin. Ideaology’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,286,241 coins. Ideaology’s official Twitter account is @ideaologyio.

Ideaology Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ideaology is a Dubai-based startup that has garnered international attention by leveraging blockchain technology to revolutionize digital entrepreneurship. Built upon the technology that underpins the world’s leading cryptocurrencies, Active IDEA empowers entrepreneurs, freelancers, and project managers with an all-inclusive ecosystem to guide cutting-edge initiatives from ideation to fruition. IDEA is Erc-20, hybrid utility/payment token. Token has three main purposes on the platform. The first is providing an optional payment gateway. Secondly to hold on to Ideaology personal wallet and achieve benefits for up to 50% discount on fees and crowdfunding voting right. At last but not least, all investments on ActiveIdea crowdfunding will be made with the IDEA token. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ideaology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ideaology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ideaology using one of the exchanges listed above.

