IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Gap Down to $393.51

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $393.51, but opened at $379.89. IDEXX Laboratories shares last traded at $377.64, with a volume of 2,639 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IDXX shares. Bank of America lowered IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $530.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $582.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 4.4 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $363.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $452.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $31.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 103.70% and a net margin of 22.43%. The firm had revenue of $836.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDXX. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 46,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,310,000 after buying an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,079,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,891,000 after purchasing an additional 84,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

