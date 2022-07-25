iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Reaches $71.10 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 25th. One iExec RLC coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.88 or 0.00004019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, iExec RLC has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $71.10 million and approximately $4.74 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

iExec RLC Coin Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 coins and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 coins. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is /r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iEx_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RLC is an Ethereum-based token used in the iEx.ec, a blockchain-based distributed cloud computing platform. Developers can rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique marketplace on the Ethereum blockchain. The RLC token allows users to rent servers, data and applications to execute their distributed applications. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

