IFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF accounts for 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $10,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 371.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 926,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,905,000 after purchasing an additional 729,814 shares in the last quarter. Provida Pension Fund Administrator purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $16,806,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $17,022,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,711,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,604,000 after purchasing an additional 74,931 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $12,168,000.

Shares of MTUM stock opened at $137.53 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $138.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.93. iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60.

