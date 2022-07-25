IFG Advisory LLC Buys 1,011 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $3,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Target during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Target

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Target Stock Down 0.5 %

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Bank of America lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Target from $191.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Target from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Target from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.92.

Shares of TGT opened at $156.92 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $153.48 and its 200 day moving average is $197.06. The company has a market capitalization of $72.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.00. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $268.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by ($0.81). The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.48 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.75% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.69 EPS. Research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Target’s payout ratio is 29.85%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Recommended Stories

