IFG Advisory LLC Buys 5,431 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 30.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 23,079 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,431 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $4,737,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $180.21 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $191.22. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.78 and a one year high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.