IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.56 Million Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD)

IFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,302 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,362 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF by 136.4% during the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $191,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SPMD opened at $41.82 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.49. SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.44 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPMD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 400 Mid Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.