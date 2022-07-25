IFG Advisory LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

IFG Advisory LLC cut its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 8,747 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 65.6% during the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,129 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,429 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,313 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,062,000. Finally, abrdn plc boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 502,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $205.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $182.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

In other news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total value of $1,005,037.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $163.50 on Monday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $202.26. The company has a market cap of $150.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $161.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $170.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.18. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 43.34% and a return on equity of 64.89%. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 52.63%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

