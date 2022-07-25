IFG Advisory LLC Has $3.79 Million Stock Position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

IFG Advisory LLC trimmed its position in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,117 shares of the company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 6.2% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 65,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 83.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 10,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 169.6% in the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kroger by 15.4% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 302,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after purchasing an additional 40,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Kroger by 3.4% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kroger in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Kroger from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 17th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Kroger from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price objective on Kroger from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.22.

KR opened at $46.24 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The Kroger Co. has a twelve month low of $38.22 and a twelve month high of $62.78. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.17.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $44.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.23 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 31.50%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This is a boost from Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.97%.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

