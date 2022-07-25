IFG Advisory LLC Purchases 8,698 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

IFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,698 shares during the quarter. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHD. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Merchants Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 102,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 73,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,916,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,322,000 after acquiring an additional 28,960 shares during the period.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SCHD stock opened at $72.18 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $69.86 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

