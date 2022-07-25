IFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,949 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $3,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 89.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $95.83 on Monday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.64 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $148.55 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.22. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 115.36% and a net margin of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $7.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 85.91%.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

