IFG Advisory LLC Trims Stock Holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

IFG Advisory LLC lowered its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,685 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,118 shares during the period. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF makes up 0.9% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $8,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TOTL. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 48.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 947,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,430,000 after acquiring an additional 307,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 29.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 554,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,243,000 after purchasing an additional 127,396 shares during the period. Vicus Capital increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 454,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,155,000 after purchasing an additional 18,417 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 242,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,824 shares during the period. Finally, Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,309,000 after buying an additional 50,582 shares during the period.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:TOTL opened at $42.71 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.20. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a 1-year low of $41.60 and a 1-year high of $48.66.

