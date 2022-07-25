Illuvium (ILV) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $10.92 Million

Illuvium (ILV) traded down 6.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 25th. One Illuvium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $110.32 or 0.00502472 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Illuvium has a market cap of $71.80 million and $10.92 million worth of Illuvium was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Illuvium has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00017325 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001884 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00032277 BTC.

Illuvium Profile

Illuvium’s total supply is 7,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 650,861 coins. Illuvium’s official Twitter account is @illuviumio.

Buying and Selling Illuvium

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Illuvium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Illuvium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Illuvium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

