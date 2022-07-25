ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Shares Down 4.8%

ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Rating) shares fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $4.13 and last traded at $4.16. 17,759 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,750,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ImmunityBio from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th.

ImmunityBio Trading Down 4.3 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.89 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio ( NASDAQ:IBRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03 million. As a group, analysts expect that ImmunityBio, Inc. will post -0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ImmunityBio by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 32,502 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $781,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $556,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in ImmunityBio by 115.3% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 9,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in ImmunityBio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.67% of the company’s stock.

ImmunityBio Company Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapies and vaccines to treat cancers and infectious diseases. It offers immunotherapy and cell therapy platforms, including antibody cytokine fusion proteins, synthetic immunomodulators, vaccine technologies, natural killer cells, and adaptive (T cell) immune systems.

