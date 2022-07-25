Insider Buying: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Buys 31,323 Shares of Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV – Get Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 31,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,428.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,600,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,855,895.07.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 373,081 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98.

On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.

On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,676. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$143.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Gold Standard Ventures ( TSE:GSV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on GSV. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

