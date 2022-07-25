Insider Buying: Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSV) Insider Buys 31,323 Shares of Stock

Gold Standard Ventures Corp (TSE:GSVGet Rating) insider Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 31,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.40 per share, with a total value of C$12,428.97. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 57,600,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$22,855,895.07.

Sun Valley Gold LLC also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, July 22nd, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 373,081 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.41 per share, with a total value of C$152,813.98.
  • On Monday, July 18th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 300,000 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.39 per share, with a total value of C$117,000.00.
  • On Friday, July 15th, Sun Valley Gold LLC purchased 87,946 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.38 per share, with a total value of C$33,155.64.
  • On Wednesday, April 27th, Sun Valley Gold LLC acquired 124,414 shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$63,202.31.

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Performance

Shares of Gold Standard Ventures stock remained flat at C$0.40 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 17,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 139,676. The company has a current ratio of 21.71, a quick ratio of 20.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of C$143.49 million and a P/E ratio of -14.81. Gold Standard Ventures Corp has a fifty-two week low of C$0.36 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.51.

Gold Standard Ventures (TSE:GSVGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Gold Standard Ventures Corp will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on GSV. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Gold Standard Ventures in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$1.00 price target for the company.

About Gold Standard Ventures

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the development of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering an area of approximately 53,570 acres located in the Elko County, Nevada.

