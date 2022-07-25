Insider Selling: Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) CEO Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total value of $986,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,189,232.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FATE traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $30.74. 943,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.65 and a beta of 1.59. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $97.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its 200-day moving average is $32.08.

Get Fate Therapeutics alerts:

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 34.89% and a negative net margin of 368.76%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.48) EPS. Fate Therapeutics’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

Several analysts recently commented on FATE shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $125,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $180,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 3,274 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $205,000.

About Fate Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.