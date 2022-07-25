Insider Selling: SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) Insider Sells $515,075.00 in Stock

SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC – Get Rating) insider John William Swann III sold 9,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $515,075.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 83,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,960. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

John William Swann III also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 24th, John William Swann III sold 12,422 shares of SPX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $684,452.20.

Shares of SPXC opened at $56.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.51. SPX Co. has a 1 year low of $41.66 and a 1 year high of $68.24.

SPX ( NYSE:SPXC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $307.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.90 million. SPX had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 33.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SPX Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPXC. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $27,520,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 1st quarter worth about $7,564,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 923,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,620,000 after purchasing an additional 142,785 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPX by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 736,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,948,000 after purchasing an additional 115,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPX in the 4th quarter worth about $6,321,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPXC. StockNews.com downgraded SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. TheStreet raised SPX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation, and cooling (HVAC); and detection and measurement markets in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, HVAC and Detection and Measurement. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products and engineered air quality solutions for the HVAC, and industrial markets; and heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

