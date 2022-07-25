Insured Finance (INFI) Price Hits $0.0063

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One Insured Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000030 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Insured Finance has a total market cap of $206,321.17 and approximately $1,384.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insured Finance has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Insured Finance Coin Profile

Insured Finance’s genesis date was January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,826,467 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

