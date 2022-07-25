Insured Finance Trading 39.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (INFI)

Insured Finance (INFI) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 24th. Insured Finance has a market cap of $253,400.35 and $38.00 worth of Insured Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Insured Finance has traded 39.2% higher against the dollar. One Insured Finance coin can currently be bought for $0.0079 or 0.00000036 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004577 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00016496 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00032243 BTC.

Insured Finance Profile

Insured Finance was first traded on January 13th, 2021. Insured Finance’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,272,406 coins. Insured Finance’s official Twitter account is @InsuredFin.

Insured Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Insured Finance is an upcoming crypto-insurance solution that will allow its users to secure comprehensive coverage on their digital asset holdings. Market participants can easily request or provide coverage on a wide variety of cryptocurrency assets. Claims are fully collateralized and payouts are instant. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insured Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insured Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insured Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

