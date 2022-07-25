Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA lessened its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $26,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 5,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 184,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 47,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,264,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth $405,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $56,935.78. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,962.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total value of $8,275,970.37. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,296 shares of company stock valued at $8,537,490 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Argus dropped their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $148.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.00.

ICE stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $99.24. The company had a trading volume of 17,613 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,186,225. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $90.05 and a one year high of $139.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.09.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.11%.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

