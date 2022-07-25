International Seaways (NYSE:INSW) Trading 4.1% Higher

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) traded up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.66 and last traded at $22.57. 1,935 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 661,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.68.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of International Seaways from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Seaways in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

International Seaways Price Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -7.11 and a beta of 0.07.

International Seaways Increases Dividend

International Seaways ( NYSE:INSW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $101.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. International Seaways had a negative net margin of 40.68% and a negative return on equity of 7.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Seaways, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is an increase from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -15.74%.

Insider Activity at International Seaways

In related news, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,104,050.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Seaways news, CAO James D. Small III sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total transaction of $156,730.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 40,222 shares in the company, valued at $900,570.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $444,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at $1,104,050.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $642,940 over the last 90 days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of International Seaways during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of International Seaways in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 6,013 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $146,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Seaways Company Profile

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

