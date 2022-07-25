Internet Computer (ICP) Trading 14.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $6.34 or 0.00029259 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Internet Computer has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market capitalization of $1.58 billion and $74.84 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004614 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00017492 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00031895 BTC.

Internet Computer Profile

Internet Computer’s total supply is 485,554,748 coins and its circulating supply is 249,569,280 coins. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

