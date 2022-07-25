Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Boosted by Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,418 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises approximately 3.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,573,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $630,247,000 after buying an additional 2,775,878 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth $313,456,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 175.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 364,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,180,000 after buying an additional 847,727 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,402,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,751,506,000 after buying an additional 712,630 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 108.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,285,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,288,000 after purchasing an additional 669,791 shares during the period. 42.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.43 on Monday, reaching $300.56. 1,896,424 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 77,530,813. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $292.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.46. Invesco QQQ Trust has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $408.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%.

(Get Rating)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.