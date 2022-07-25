Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Johnson Controls International (JCI)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Johnson Controls International (NYSE: JCI):

7/18/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $68.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/15/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $70.00 to $65.00.

7/13/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $61.00.

7/12/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $56.00.

7/8/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $65.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/7/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $59.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/29/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $66.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

6/23/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $73.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/31/2022 – Johnson Controls International had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $71.00 to $59.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE JCI traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 76,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,626,032. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1 year low of $45.52 and a 1 year high of $81.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.16.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.63. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson Controls International plc will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.46%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,426,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,896,620,000 after acquiring an additional 825,710 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,175,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,118,000 after purchasing an additional 820,214 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 20.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 57,842,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,792,726,000 after buying an additional 9,941,674 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,413,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,641,000 after buying an additional 462,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,428,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,626,000 after buying an additional 543,571 shares during the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

