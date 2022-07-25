Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Siebert Financial (SIEB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Siebert Financial (NASDAQ: SIEB) recently:

7/24/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/16/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

7/12/2022 – Siebert Financial was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

7/8/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/30/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/22/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/14/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

6/6/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/29/2022 – Siebert Financial is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Siebert Financial stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.56. The company had a trading volume of 51 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,976. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.93. Siebert Financial Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.35 and a 12-month high of $4.87. The company has a market capitalization of $50.55 million, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of -0.31.

Siebert Financial (NASDAQ:SIEB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Siebert Financial had a return on equity of 3.84% and a net margin of 3.08%. The firm had revenue of $10.34 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Siebert Financial stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Siebert Financial Corp. ( NASDAQ:SIEB Get Rating ) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned about 0.11% of Siebert Financial worth $78,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.97% of the company’s stock.

Siebert Financial Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail discount brokerage and investment advisory businesses in the United States and Internationally. It offers discount brokerage services, including self-directed trading, wealth management, financial advice, market making and fixed income investment, stock borrow, equity compensation plans, securities lending, equity stock plan, and market making services; independent retail execution services; and retail customer services.

