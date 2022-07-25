IRON Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

IRON Financial LLC raised its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 93.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,683 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 0.6% of IRON Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 2,835.0% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.44 on Monday, hitting $38.76. 656,844 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,361,250. The stock has a market cap of $158.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $39.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.26. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $56.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

