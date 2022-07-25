IRON Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

IRON Financial LLC trimmed its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,559 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 148 shares during the period. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 65.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.63.

In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NKE traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $108.46. The company had a trading volume of 72,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $170.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

