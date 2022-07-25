IRON Financial LLC Trims Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

IRON Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,933 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the quarter. IRON Financial LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 41.7% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 26.2% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,774 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 4,725 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic by 3.2% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth $346,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth $376,000. 80.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen set a $125.00 price objective on Medtronic and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Medtronic from $149.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.

Shares of MDT traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.91. 77,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,208,424. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $86.70 and a twelve month high of $135.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.81.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 72.92%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

