iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Position Lowered by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 522 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:HDV opened at $99.72 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.26. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $93.48 and a 52 week high of $110.91.

