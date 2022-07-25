iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stake Raised by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,127 shares during the quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Southern Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Southern Capital Advisors LLC now owns 136,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,585 shares during the last quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 13,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 93,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,469,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the last quarter. Carter Financial Group INC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000. Finally, First National Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 115.0% in the 1st quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 357,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,848,000 after acquiring an additional 191,189 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $59.87 on Monday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.06 and its 200-day moving average is $66.30.

