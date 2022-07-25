iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Bought by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,993,918 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $4,219,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 213.9% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 82.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $102.95 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.73. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.86 and a 52 week high of $116.83.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

