iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Shares Sold by MA Private Wealth

MA Private Wealth lowered its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 212,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 54,024 shares during the quarter. iShares Global Tech ETF comprises 2.3% of MA Private Wealth’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. MA Private Wealth owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Tech ETF worth $12,334,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 1,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 385.4% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded down $0.39 on Monday, reaching $48.83. 419 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,422. iShares Global Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.28 and a fifty-two week high of $65.52. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.07.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

