iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 316,236 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 6,181,151 shares.The stock last traded at $23.00 and had previously closed at $22.92.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average of $27.48.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 94.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

