iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by ONE Advisory Partners LLC

ONE Advisory Partners LLC lessened its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,120 shares during the period. iShares National Muni Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.2% of ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. ONE Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $7,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Concorde Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

MUB stock opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.32. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.21 and a twelve month high of $117.88.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.