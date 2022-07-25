iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

iShares Premium Money Market ETF (TSE:CMR – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.057 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 26th. This is a positive change from iShares Premium Money Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of CMR stock traded down C$0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching C$50.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,775. iShares Premium Money Market ETF has a 1-year low of C$49.98 and a 1-year high of C$50.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.02 and its 200 day moving average price is C$50.01.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Premium Money Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.