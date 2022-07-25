iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stock Position Trimmed by AllSquare Wealth Management LLC

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC cut its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30 shares during the quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,864,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $390.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $381.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $430.74. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 52 week low of $326.70 and a 52 week high of $559.02.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.628 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

