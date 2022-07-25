iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lessened by Windsor Group LTD

Windsor Group LTD lowered its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,442 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises approximately 2.2% of Windsor Group LTD’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $11,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 10,239,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,898,705,000 after purchasing an additional 556,376 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,166,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,522,000 after purchasing an additional 210,504 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,140,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 147.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 265,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,272,000 after acquiring an additional 158,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 504,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,771,000 after purchasing an additional 153,070 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded up $0.52 on Monday, hitting $239.67. 18,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,695,334. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.03. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.00 and a 1 year high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

