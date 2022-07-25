iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Raised by Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 896 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Leuthold Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 5,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 2,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 5,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $97.18 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $95.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.30. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $88.53 and a 52 week high of $121.45.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

