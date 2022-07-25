Jade Currency Trading Up 13.1% Over Last 7 Days (JADE)

Jade Currency (JADE) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 25th. One Jade Currency coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Jade Currency has traded 13.1% higher against the US dollar. Jade Currency has a market cap of $102,441.44 and $51,346.00 worth of Jade Currency was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004569 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00017883 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001893 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032240 BTC.
Jade Currency Coin Profile
Jade Currency’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,652,398 coins. Jade Currency’s official Twitter account is @CurrencyJade and its Facebook page is accessible here. Jade Currency’s official website is www.jadecurrency.com.
Jade Currency Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Jade Currency Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Jade Currency and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.