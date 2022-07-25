Janney Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM)

Janney Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,161 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned about 1.23% of Sprott Uranium Miners ETF worth $13,382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of URNM. Menlo Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the first quarter valued at $3,342,000. Amarillo National Bank raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 35.8% during the first quarter. Amarillo National Bank now owns 80,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,682,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP raised its stake in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF by 78.1% during the fourth quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Sprott Uranium Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000.

Get Sprott Uranium Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

URNM stock opened at $61.11 on Monday. Sprott Uranium Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $50.33 and a twelve month high of $104.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $70.60.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Uranium Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.