Janney Capital Management LLC Has $10.88 Million Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,969 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,472 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $9,102,958,000 after purchasing an additional 570,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,484,443 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,218,874,000 after purchasing an additional 600,643 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,303,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,793,828,000 after purchasing an additional 52,165 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,786,188 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,207,799,000 after purchasing an additional 141,980 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,911,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,496,479,000 after purchasing an additional 225,785 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $323.93 on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.32, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $326.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by $1.12. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 27.75%. The company had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $15.02 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.09%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $416.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $461.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $546.00 to $519.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

In other news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 13,818 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.18, for a total transaction of $265,029.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,910,205 shares in the company, valued at $55,817,731.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

