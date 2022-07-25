Janney Capital Management LLC Makes New $9.73 Million Investment in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Janney Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,036,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,728,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LYG. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $700,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $25,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 20.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 133,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 22,691 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the first quarter worth $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

LYG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:LYG opened at $2.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.38. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

