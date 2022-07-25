Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,478 Shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $402,247,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $293,104,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at $161,384,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 756.3% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 951,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $179,492,000 after acquiring an additional 840,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 742.5% during the 4th quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 953,209 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,358,000 after acquiring an additional 840,074 shares in the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Stanley Black & Decker Stock Performance

NYSE:SWK opened at $115.70 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.98. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.43 and a fifty-two week high of $206.90.

Stanley Black & Decker Increases Dividend

Stanley Black & Decker ( NYSE:SWK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.42. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 37.53%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SWK shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $143.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage and industrial businesses in the United States, Canada, rest of Americas, France, rest of Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Storage segment offers professional products, including professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products, such as corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as corded and cordless lawn and garden products and related accessories; home products; and hand tools, power tool accessories, and storage products.

