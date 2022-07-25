Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,553 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 131,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $14,637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. 62.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Duke Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $125.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.4 %

DUK stock opened at $104.98 on Monday. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.35.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Duke Energy

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 114,487 shares in the company, valued at $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

(Get Rating)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

