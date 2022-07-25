Janney Capital Management LLC Purchases 388 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Janney Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 388 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 19,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,473,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.5% in the first quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PepsiCo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $169.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.69 and a 200-day moving average of $168.50. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.62. The company has a market cap of $234.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 52.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other PepsiCo news, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 8,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,463 shares of company stock worth $2,002,677. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

