Janney Capital Management LLC Sells 349 Shares of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM)

Janney Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SHM – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 176,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,662,000 after purchasing an additional 13,462 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 179,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,814,000 after purchasing an additional 14,331 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 127,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,260,000 after purchasing an additional 54,466 shares in the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

SHM opened at $47.59 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.53. SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $46.51 and a 1 year high of $49.70.

SPDR Nuveen Barclays Short Term Municipal Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Nuveen Barclays Capital Short Term Municipal Bond ETF, correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Managed Money Municipal Short Term Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy designed to track the Index.

